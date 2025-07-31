Microsoft Game Development Tools and Services: What’s New in Q2 2025 (April-June)

Game Engine End-to-End Guides

The Game Engine End-to-End Guides will help you get started using the Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) with middleware game engines, including Unreal Engine, Unity, GameMaker, or custom engines.

You can find the guides here: Game engine end-to-end guides

Handheld Development Resource Guide

The Handheld Development Resource Guide provides an overview of how you can ensure players have a great experience with your game on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

You can find the guide here: Xbox Handheld Gaming Developer Resource Hub

PC Development Resource Guide

The PC Development Resource Guide provides a step-by-step guide to integrating Xbox services and successfully launching your game.

You can find the guide here: Develop Xbox games for the PC

PlayFab Documentation Hub

We’ve reorganized our documentation experience with a new hub page and sections to improve discovery and navigation. Whether you’re brand new or a returning expert, it’s now easier to find what you need for accelerating onboarding, troubleshooting, and integration for your next project.

You can find the hub here: Azure PlayFab documentation - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn

Xbox Play Anywhere Resource Guide

The Xbox Play Anywhere guide explains how you can enable players to move back and forth effortlessly across the Xbox ecosystem on console, PC, and more. Players purchase the console or PC version of your game from any Xbox online store and receive access to both.

You can find the guide here: Xbox Play Anywhere