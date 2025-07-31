Microsoft Game Development Tools and Services: What’s New in Q2 2025 (April-June)
Check out an overview of the latest updates to Microsoft Game Development tools and services.
Over the last few months, we’ve rolled out a number of new features and improvements in Microsoft Game Development tools and services. We launched the new Xbox Game Package Manager for faster, smarter game uploads. Enhancements to the Game Development Kit (GDK) allow for smoother certification and powerful debugging. Upgrades to the PlayFab SDK support more platforms and deeper lobby control. Plus, new resource guides and documentation will help you to build, publish, and scale your game across Xbox and beyond.
Dev Kit Store
Credit card payments were enabled for users in Japan.
A number of updates were made across the user interface to improve usability, including improving visual accessibility, enhancing screen reader navigation, fixing keyboard navigation issues, and standardizing interactive elements.
GDK 4.25 Release
The April 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) update landed with a targeted set of improvements. Whether you’re smoothing out certification, grabbing HDR screenshots, or stepping through optimized code, these focused tweaks remove friction and keep your workflow moving. Here are the key highlights.
- Submission Validator enhancements for smoother certification
- Introducing WdCapture CLI for quick and effective screenshot management
- Powerful debugging with Visual Studio 2022 C++ dynamic debugging
- PIX enhancements for improved CPU timeline visualization
Learn more here:
- The Latest Features in the April 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release
- Release April 2025 GDK Update 1 v2504.1.4046
- Release April 2025 GDK Update 2 v2504.2.4061
New GDK Visual Studio templates that leverage vcpkg
A new Visual Studio Extension for GDK development has been released on the public Visual Studio Marketplace. This extension includes two project templates that make it significantly easier to get started developing for the GDK. Now you can build a GDK game without having to install the GDK at all.
PlayFab SDK Expanded Platform and Game Engine Support
PlayFab SDK now supports Unity 6 and Unreal Engine 5.5, with updated Party v1.10.5 and Multiplayer v1.7.9 SDKs. These bring improved reliability, compatibility, and bug fixes across platforms.
PlayFab SDKs for PS4 (SDK 12.50) and PS5 (SDK 11.00) are now compatible with the latest platform SDKs. Voice, matchmaking, and lobby features are updated and production-ready.
Switch 2 is now supported, enabling seamless integration of PlayFab services into Nintendo Switch 2 titles.
Learn more here:
Lobby
Managing lobby access and invite permissions is essential for modern multiplayer game experiences. In response to your feedback, we’ve introduced new options to give you greater control over who gets in and who can invite.
- For more information on Lobby: Azure PlayFab Lobby overview
- Grab the latest SDK: Azure PlayFab Lobby and Matchmaking SDKs - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn
- If you need direct REST access: PlayFab Lobby REST APIs
Xbox Game Package Manager (XGPM)
Xbox Game Package Manager combines the functionality of MakePkg and PackageUploader into a single, intuitive interface. Whether you're a seasoned developer or new to Xbox tooling, XGPM makes it easier to build and upload your game to Microsoft Partner Center.
Key Features:
- Smart Packaging
- Streamlined Uploads
- Flexible Workflows
- Seamless GDK Integration
- Accessibility & Localization
- Now Available on GitHub
XGPM is open source and ready for download here. We’ll be shipping new features every few months — so please share your feedback and ideas via the GitHub Issues page.
Learn more here: Introducing the Xbox Game Package Manager (XGPM)
Package Upload Speed Improvements
We’ve reengineered how game package uploads work in Partner Center. By rewriting the upload client logic from the ground up, we’ve dramatically improved performance for both full and delta uploads. No matter where you're uploading from around the world, you can now expect upload times to be cut in half or even more.
Game Engine End-to-End Guides
The Game Engine End-to-End Guides will help you get started using the Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) with middleware game engines, including Unreal Engine, Unity, GameMaker, or custom engines.
You can find the guides here: Game engine end-to-end guides
Handheld Development Resource Guide
The Handheld Development Resource Guide provides an overview of how you can ensure players have a great experience with your game on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.
You can find the guide here: Xbox Handheld Gaming Developer Resource Hub
PC Development Resource Guide
The PC Development Resource Guide provides a step-by-step guide to integrating Xbox services and successfully launching your game.
You can find the guide here: Develop Xbox games for the PC
PlayFab Documentation Hub
We’ve reorganized our documentation experience with a new hub page and sections to improve discovery and navigation. Whether you’re brand new or a returning expert, it’s now easier to find what you need for accelerating onboarding, troubleshooting, and integration for your next project.
You can find the hub here: Azure PlayFab documentation - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn
Xbox Play Anywhere Resource Guide
The Xbox Play Anywhere guide explains how you can enable players to move back and forth effortlessly across the Xbox ecosystem on console, PC, and more. Players purchase the console or PC version of your game from any Xbox online store and receive access to both.
You can find the guide here: Xbox Play Anywhere
Coming Soon
Improved Development Experience on Remote PCs and Handhelds
We will be launching the Remote Windows Development Tools Suite, a unified, secure, and extensible solution designed to streamline your game development workflows on remote Windows-powered devices, including handhelds, by bringing:
- Unified Developer Experience: All tools are designed to work together seamlessly, reducing friction and setup complexity.
- Security by Design
- Handheld Optimization: Tailored for Windows handhelds, minimizing physical interaction and maximizing automation.
- Extensibility: PowerShell modules and CLI tools allow integration into CI/CD pipelines and custom workflows.
PlayFab Game Saves Public Preview
PlayFab Game Saves allows your players to continue their game, with their progress intact, as they switch across gaming platforms, starting with Xbox and Steam. Game Saves handles file synchronization and conflict resolution, helping players maintain a single-point-of-progression, and fully supports offline play.
If you are interested in joining our preview, please contact your partner manager.
("PS4" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)