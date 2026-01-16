Microsoft Game Development Tools and Services: What’s New Q4 2025 (October-December)

GDK 10.25 Release (General Availability)

The October 2025 GDK release brought a host of exciting updates across input, packaging, automated capture, PlayFab, and cross-device social. These improvements simplify development workflows, reduce iteration time, and provide powerful tools for building great games on Xbox and PC.

Learn more here: The Latest Features in the October 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release

GameInput v3.1 Released

Access more accessories and write less platform-specific code with the latest GameInput release, now unified across console and PC with the October 2025 GDK release. In addition, we have added highly requested features, including virtual device aggregation and the ability to query more information about connected accessories.

Learn more here: GameInput v3.1 Unifies Your Console and PC Workflows

Introducing Game Profiles for ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds

Optimizing performance and power management can be daunting and time consuming for the average consumer. Even for seasoned users, this time could be better spent playing. Game Profiles takes away the guesswork and the overhead for participating developers and players alike.

Learn more here: Introducing Game Profiles for ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds

Improvements to the Virtual Keyboard Text Input

In September, we made several key fixes for games that use virtual keyboards:

Gaming Runtime Service (GRTS) has updated the XGameUiShowTextEntryAsync to support gamepads. Learn more here: XGameUiShowTextEntryAsync - Microsoft Game Development Kit | Microsoft Learn

The Windows Operating System has been updated so it will now fix bugs with TryShow(CoreInputViewKind::Gamepad) so that it works with IME and with packaged games from the major middleware engines such as Unreal Engine and Unity. The following sample code on GitHub highlights how best to use TryShow: Xbox-GDK-Samples/Samples/Handheld/Snippets/VirtualKeyboard.cpp at main

DirectX Graphics Samples Updated to Agility SDK + Enhanced Barriers Examples

All DirectX Graphics Samples have been updated to use the latest DirectX 12 Agility SDK.

What’s New:

Agility SDK Integration: All samples now leverage the latest Agility SDK for improved compatibility and faster adoption of new DirectX capabilities.

Enhanced Barriers Support: Three samples (Multithreading, Small Resources, and nBodyGravity) have been upgraded to use D3D12 Enhanced Barriers when supported by hardware and drivers.

Why Enhanced Barriers Matter:

Enhanced Barriers introduce a more expressive and predictable barrier model, reducing synchronization overhead and simplifying resource layout management and aliasing.

Explore the updated samples here: GitHub - microsoft/DirectX-Graphics-Samples