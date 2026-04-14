Microsoft Game Development Tools and Services: What’s New in Q1 2026 (January-March)

Xbox PC Remote Tools Now Available in Public Preview

Developing games on remote Windows devices, from Windows Powered Handhelds to Windows Desktop PCs, just got a lot easier. We’re excited to announce that the Xbox PC Remote Tools are now available in Public Preview. These tools include features that streamline your workflow across deploying, testing, and debugging your PC games to remote Windows devices, directly from your development PC, so you can spend less time on set-up and more time building great games.

Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/03/simplifying-development-with-xbox-pc-remote-tools/

PIX on Windows: Q1 2026 Releases (2601.15, 2602.25, 2603.25)

Three major PIX releases shipped this quarter, helping you profile and debug your games faster across Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm GPUs. Whether you're optimizing raytraced scenes with the latest DirectX 12 features or tracking down a performance bottleneck on a handheld device, these releases give you sharper tools to find and fix issues quickly.

Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/pix/

DirectStorage 1.4 Public Preview is Now Available

The public preview of DirectStorage 1.4 and the initial public preview of the Game Asset Conditioning Library are now available. Together, they introduce Zstandard (Zstd) compression as an option for game assets on Windows. This new support meets the needs of the gaming ecosystem, bringing an open standard that improves compression ratios, enables faster load times, and provides smoother asset streaming for content-rich games.

Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/directstorage-1-4-release-adds-support-for-zstandard/

GameInput Adds New Device Registry Mappings and More

GameInput version 3.2.134.0 shipped with new device registry mappings, safeguards for applications that mismanage reference counts, removal of the implicit dependency on initguid.h, and general stability improvements.

Learn more here: https://github.com/microsoftconnect/GameInput/releases

DirectX 12 Agility SDK 1.619 and 1.719 Preview

Shader Model 6.9 and other features have been officially released with Agility SDK 1.619 and complementary DXC 1.9.2602.16. Many of these features have been in preview status since 2025. Simultaneously, a handful of new preview features are available in a separate preview runtime: Agility SDK 1.719-preview.

Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/shader-model-6-9-retail-and-more/

Standardizing HLSL: Ecma Technical Committee 57 Formed

The HLSL team announced the formation of Ecma Technical Committee 57 to standardize the High Level Shading Language. Our vision for HLSL is that of a robust open standard, enabling productivity and creativity across the widest possible spectrum of hardware and software environments. Our goal is to produce a standard language that our users can depend on for portability to all the places their applications go.

Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/standardizing-hlsl/