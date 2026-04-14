Microsoft Game Development Tools and Services: What’s New in Q1 2026 (January-March)
Check out an overview of the latest updates to Microsoft Game Development tools and services.
At GDC 2026, Xbox shared how we’re making it easier for you to build, ship, and reach players across devices, including the announcement of our next generation console, Project Helix. PlayFab Foundation Mode was launched, giving you access to PlayFab's core game services across platforms at no additional cost. We also showcased major DirectX updates, from the largest tooling wave ever across all GPU partners to new DirectStorage, shader, and machine learning capabilities. We also highlighted a faster Xbox onboarding experience, new GitHub Copilot workflows, and practical guidance for shipping games that scale across the full Windows ecosystem.
Read our GDC 2026 announcements to learn more:
- Building for the Future with Xbox
- DirectX State of the Union – Direct Storage and Beyond
- Press Start - Get Your PC Game Ready for Xbox in One Day
- Future-Proof Your Game: Streamlined Workflows for a Multi-Device World
- Build Once, Play Anywhere: PlayFab Powers Xbox Cross-Platform Game Services
- Windows Game Development with Visual Studio 2026 & GitHub Copilot
- Maximizing Discovery and Reaching Beyond for the Next 25 Years of Play
- DirectX: Bringing Console-Level GPU Tools to Windows
- Evolving DirectX for the ML Era on Windows
- Advanced Shader Delivery on Windows
Beyond GDC, this quarter also saw a number of other new releases. Read on to learn more!
Xbox PC Remote Tools Now Available in Public Preview
Developing games on remote Windows devices, from Windows Powered Handhelds to Windows Desktop PCs, just got a lot easier. We’re excited to announce that the Xbox PC Remote Tools are now available in Public Preview. These tools include features that streamline your workflow across deploying, testing, and debugging your PC games to remote Windows devices, directly from your development PC, so you can spend less time on set-up and more time building great games.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/03/simplifying-development-with-xbox-pc-remote-tools/
PIX on Windows: Q1 2026 Releases (2601.15, 2602.25, 2603.25)
Three major PIX releases shipped this quarter, helping you profile and debug your games faster across Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm GPUs. Whether you're optimizing raytraced scenes with the latest DirectX 12 features or tracking down a performance bottleneck on a handheld device, these releases give you sharper tools to find and fix issues quickly.
Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/pix/
DirectStorage 1.4 Public Preview is Now Available
The public preview of DirectStorage 1.4 and the initial public preview of the Game Asset Conditioning Library are now available. Together, they introduce Zstandard (Zstd) compression as an option for game assets on Windows. This new support meets the needs of the gaming ecosystem, bringing an open standard that improves compression ratios, enables faster load times, and provides smoother asset streaming for content-rich games.
Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/directstorage-1-4-release-adds-support-for-zstandard/
GameInput Adds New Device Registry Mappings and More
GameInput version 3.2.134.0 shipped with new device registry mappings, safeguards for applications that mismanage reference counts, removal of the implicit dependency on initguid.h, and general stability improvements.
Learn more here: https://github.com/microsoftconnect/GameInput/releases
DirectX 12 Agility SDK 1.619 and 1.719 Preview
Shader Model 6.9 and other features have been officially released with Agility SDK 1.619 and complementary DXC 1.9.2602.16. Many of these features have been in preview status since 2025. Simultaneously, a handful of new preview features are available in a separate preview runtime: Agility SDK 1.719-preview.
Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/shader-model-6-9-retail-and-more/
Standardizing HLSL: Ecma Technical Committee 57 Formed
The HLSL team announced the formation of Ecma Technical Committee 57 to standardize the High Level Shading Language. Our vision for HLSL is that of a robust open standard, enabling productivity and creativity across the widest possible spectrum of hardware and software environments. Our goal is to produce a standard language that our users can depend on for portability to all the places their applications go.
Learn more here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/directx/standardizing-hlsl/
Microsoft GDK Packages for Unity 1.5.1 are Available Now
The Microsoft GDK Packages for Unity have been updated with the 1.5.1 release, which provides support for the October 2025 GDK and the updated GDK file layout. This update also adds a “GDK Sideloaded Packages” window allowing users to see, run, terminate and remove packages installed via “Sideloadable Package” on GDK Settings. These packages can be acquired via the Unity Registry and require a base Engine version of 2022.3 or newer to use.
Learn more here: Microsoft GDK Package Releases - Unity Engine - Unity Discussions
PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 is Available Now
PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 is now available - a single, unified release for Unreal Engine that combines PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) v2 and the PlayFab Unreal SDK Plugin v2 in one distribution, built on the PlayFab Unified SDK (v2).
The PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 marks a major milestone in how developers integrate PlayFab services into Unreal Engine projects. By unifying the PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) and the PlayFab Unreal SDK Plugin into a single distribution built on the PlayFab Unified SDK v2, this release delivers a streamlined, modern integration experience tailored for Unreal Engine 5.7 and above.
Learn more here: PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 is Available Now
PlayFab Online Subsystem v2.3.8 for Unreal Engine 5.7
PlayFab has released Online Subsystem (OSS) v2.3.8 with full support for Unreal Engine 5.7, so you can upgrade to the latest engine version without losing any PlayFab multiplayer, voice, or matchmaking functionality. The update streamlines session management with a new method that ensures proper cleanup when joins fail, preventing orphaned sessions that could block players from reconnecting. Improved session caching makes native session joins more reliable, and dead code cleanup reduces the integration surface area, making the plugin simpler to maintain.
Learn more here: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/gaming/playfab/multiplayer/networking/unreal-release-notes
PlayFab Unreal Marketplace Plugin Updated for UE 5.6 and UE 5.7
The PlayFab Unreal Marketplace Plugin now supports both Unreal Engine 5.6 and Unreal Engine 5.7, so you can work confidently with the latest engine updates. The plugin integrates smoothly across both versions, providing a consistent development experience for PlayFab's LiveOps, economy, multiplayer, and identity services within your Unreal Engine projects.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/01/playfab-digest-january-feature-updates/
GMEXT-GDK v3.0.2 for GameMaker
The GameMaker GDK extension has been updated to v3.0.2 (requiring the April 2025 GDK), giving you access to the full range of Xbox platform features, including achievements, cloud saves, in-app purchases, and rich presence, directly within your familiar GameMaker environment. This extension lowers the barrier for indie and small studios to ship on Xbox and PC with full Xbox Live integration, without needing to leave the GameMaker workflow.
Learn more here: https://github.com/YoYoGames/GMEXT-GDK/releases
PlayFab Foundation Mode Now in Public Preview
Games with cross-play retain better, monetize better, and grow larger communities. But integrating backend services across multiple platforms has traditionally meant managing complex onboarding, separate accounts, and significant engineering overhead. Foundation Mode changes that. Every game that ships on Xbox now gets PlayFab's core game services across all platforms at no additional cost, with no Azure subscription or payment instrument required. You don't have to wait until launch, either. The moment you commit to shipping on Xbox, these services are yours to build with, test with, and scale with. Foundation Mode covers seven cross-platform service pillars: identity, progression, community, multiplayer, live service management, economy, and game data stream.
Foundation Mode is now in public preview for new titles planning to ship through the Xbox Store.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/03/gdc-2026-introducing-foundation-mode-for-playfab/
PlayFab Game Manager Updates
PlayFab Game Manager received several improvements this quarter that make development and live ops management more intuitive. These updates modernized navigation, improved role management, and better visibility into service limits.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/02/playfab-digest-february-feature-updates/
PlayFab Lobby Backend Access Control Updates
PlayFab has expanded backend access control for Lobbies, allowing server-side services to manage and interact with client-owned lobbies using title entity tokens. If you're building server-authoritative multiplayer, you can now inspect or modify lobby state from your backend without requiring a player client to be present. This enables scenarios like matchmaking orchestration, automated lobby cleanup, and server-driven game session management.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/01/playfab-digest-january-feature-updates/
PlayFab MLP Improved iOS Compatibility
PlayFab MLP C++ v1.8.5 improves iOS compatibility by hiding internal symbols within the PlayFab Multiplayer Library, preventing name collisions that could cause linking failures or runtime crashes when integrating alongside other third-party libraries. If you're working on an iOS project with multiple native dependencies, you'll see a more stable and predictable build process with less integration friction.
Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/01/playfab-digest-january-feature-updates/
PlayFab Multiplayer C++ Updates
Three PlayFab Multiplayer C++ releases shipped this quarter, improving stability and fixing a number of critical bugs.
Learn more here: https://github.com/PlayFab/PlayFabMultiplayer/releases
Optional PlayStream and Telemetry Events for All Service-Generated Events
Back in August, we added optional events for our Leaderboards and Statistics services. We’ve expanded that pattern to apply to all service-generated PlayStream and Telemetry events, allowing developers to decide which level of real-time event is right for their games.
Learn more here:
- Enable or Disable Service Generated Events - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn
- PlayStream Event Model reference - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn
PlayFab Party v1.10.17 Released for MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2
This release includes a set of targeted improvements and platform-specific fixes, including resolving Bluetooth microphone issues on Android, removing SafeStack on Linux, and hiding OpenSSL symbols on Apple platforms. On Nintendo Switch 2, this update also fixes a TCP connection error that could occur when the device’s IP address changes.
Learn more here: PlayFab Digest: March Feature Updates
PlayFab Insights Management, Event Export, and GetPlayersInSegment API Retirement Update
As of March 31, 2026, PlayFab Insights Management and the GetPlayersInSegment API have been officially retired and are no longer available for any titles. As part of this retirement, Event Export has also been fully disabled, as it relied on the Insights Management infrastructure.
Learn more about the migration guidance here: PlayFab Digest: March Feature Updates
Simplygon Best Practices for 3D Asset Optimization
Simplygon published five guides last quarter, covering practical techniques for optimizing 3D game assets across platforms. Whether you're shipping on mobile, VR, or console, these articles walk you through real workflows and help you make informed decisions about reduction targets, LOD pipelines, and material optimization.
- LOD0 Character Optimization Using Quad Reduction and Material Baking: Learn how to build a character optimization pipeline in 3ds Max using quad reduction and material baking. Vertex weighting lets your artists control geometric quality by painting vertex colors directly onto the mesh, so you can cut polygon counts at LOD0 without sacrificing the detail players see up close. Learn more here: https://www.simplygon.com/posts/ae19d96e-3509-4330-90b0-fbd0faa83cee
- Choosing the Right Reduction Target for LOD Creation: Get practical guidance on selecting reduction targets that balance visual quality and performance. A bad target can cause LOD popping, broken assets, or wasted GPU cycles, and this guide helps you establish reliable, repeatable optimization workflows. Learn more here: https://www.simplygon.com/posts/b83478b7-a2a1-46a9-a0e1-cba3da7da307
- Optimizing Vegetation: Walk through five Simplygon tools (triangle reduction, billboard clouds, flipbooks, single-view impostors, and remeshing), each suited to different viewing distances and performance budgets. Combine them to build a complete vegetation LOD pipeline. Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/01/how-to-optimize-vegetation-with-simplygon/
- Optimizing Virtual Reality Games: VR scenes render twice (once per eye), making optimization critical. This guide covers four techniques: material merging to cut draw calls, triangle reduction for LOD chains, visibility culling to remove geometry players will never see, and remeshing for distant static proxies. Learn more here: https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/articles/2026/02/optimizing-virtual-reality-games-with-simplygon/
- Introduction to the Part Remover Tool: Learn how to use Simplygon's part remover to strip small, disconnected parts from 3D models, and how combining part removal with reduction gives you cleaner results when reducing models made up of several disconnected pieces. Learn more here: https://www.simplygon.com/posts/7f497e89-3191-4d16-9c24-fe2626a0232f
- April 2026 GDK including support for Visual Studio 2026, improvements to sandbox management, a preview of the new MSIXVC2 package format, and a preview of native ARM64 build libraries for binaries that ship with the GDK.
- MSIXVC2 preview will also be available in the April 2026 GDK. MSIXVC2 is the next-generation PC game package format for Xbox, delivering dramatically smaller update sizes and faster uploads. Partners are encouraged to try the new tooling and ingestion pipeline with non-mainline builds and share feedback with the team. Note that titles may not ship using the MSIXVC2 preview format — this release is for testing and validation only.
- New simplified gaming package management experience in Partner Center, including the ability to upload shader binaries for reducing game launch time to your gamers. For more info on Advanced Shader Delivery, click here.
- PIX improvements including PIX API availability, providing programmatic access to PIX capabilities via C++, C#, and Python, and an improved GPU Capture file format with 40% faster start analysis times for UE5, the ability to save Shader PDBs back into the file capture, and the ability to show GPU Capture screenshot thumbnails in File Explorer. PIX support for analyzing crashes with DirectX Dump Files will be available starting in early June.
- DX Linear Algebra will enter public preview in April. Learn more here: https://github.com/microsoft/hlsl-specs/blob/main/proposals/0035-linalg-matrix.md
- Broader availability of Microsoft GDK Plug-ins in Unreal Engine
- PlayFab Party is adding support for voice forwarding to ToxMod, allowing customers to take their player voice data and intercept it service-side for moderation flows powered by ToxMod.
- DirectX Compute Graph Compiler will be available for private preview this summer, please reach out to your Windows representative if you’re interested in joining.