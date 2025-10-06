Announcing the Handheld Compatibility Program

At Xbox, we believe great games should play great—no matter where you are. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the Handheld Compatibility Program, designed by Xbox to make more of your games ready to play on supported Windows handhelds.

The Handheld Compatibility Program is a new initiative that evaluates how PC games will scale to a handheld. This includes:

Handheld Compatibility: Focuses on how well your game supports the handheld form factor—covering controller input, iconography, text input, display resolution, and legibility.

Windows Performance Fit: Uses real-world data to assess how well your game performs on your specific device, based on framerate benchmarks across similar hardware.

You can find an overview of the program here: Introducing Handheld Compatibility, and program guidelines and test cases here: Handheld Compatibility program guidelines and test cases - Microsoft Game Development Kit | Microsoft Learn.

Windows Handheld Best Practices Samples

We have created samples to provide examples and education material that builds on our checklist for games on Windows handhelds. These samples provide best practices and code examples that can be integrated into your games when considering Windows gaming handheld scenarios.

More info: New Windows Gaming Handheld Code Samples Released

To acquire these samples, please see:

Native C++ Sample: https://aka.ms/hhexpsample

Unity Managed C# Sample: https://aka.ms/hhexpsample_unity

Advanced Shader Delivery Debuts on the New ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X

Advanced shader delivery addresses one of the most frustrating challenges for PC gamers today – long load times and disruptive stuttering during a game’s first launch. These delays are caused by the need to compile graphics shaders and cache them for future use. Our initial launch of advanced shader delivery requires no work from game studios to integrate.

Learn more here: Introducing Advanced Shader Delivery - DirectX Developer Blog

AgilitySDK 1.618 Release:

We have also introduced the first set of tools that enable you to start integrating advanced shader delivery into your titles. These tools are the foundation for solving shader compilation stutter and improving load times, especially for handheld devices like the ROG Xbox Ally.

Learn more here: Agility SDK 1.618: Advanced Shader Delivery and 1.716 out of preview - DirectX Developer Blog

Balancing Performance and Power Efficiency

As a platform, Xbox has evolved to bring players from consoles to every screen – Xbox on PC, Smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices, and web browsers. This includes millions of gaming devices powered by batteries. We are dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of gaming, aligning with our core values and commitment to both our players and the broader industry. With an expansive global gaming community of over 3.1 billion, Microsoft and game developers are uniquely positioned to spearhead meaningful environmental progress.

For more information: Windows Gaming Handhelds: Balancing Performance and Power Efficiency

